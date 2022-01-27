BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 106.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.54% of Lakeland Financial worth $262,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.