BlackRock Inc. Buys 165,086 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.20% of Arvinas worth $269,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 20.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 518,617 shares of company stock valued at $40,181,588 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARVN opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

