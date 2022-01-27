BlackRock Inc. Buys 27,847 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,561,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.19% of Redwood Trust worth $265,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.