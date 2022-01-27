BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.61% of MYR Group worth $278,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 109,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group stock opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,858 shares of company stock worth $4,948,426. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

