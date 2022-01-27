BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.61% of MYR Group worth $278,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 109,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MYR Group stock opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.
In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,858 shares of company stock worth $4,948,426. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
