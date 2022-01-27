BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,052,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 291,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.55% of International Bancshares worth $252,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 77,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 510,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.18. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.16.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

