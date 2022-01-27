BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.08% of BWX Technologies worth $252,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

