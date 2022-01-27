BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259,306 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.39% of Herc worth $261,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 166.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 122.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 22.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRI opened at $152.85 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.22.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

