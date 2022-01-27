BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,853,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159,827 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.73% of HNI worth $251,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of HNI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56. HNI Co. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $79,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,602 shares of company stock worth $2,716,726. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.