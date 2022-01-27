BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,757,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 217,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.60% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $265,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 328,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 294,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 155,696 shares in the last quarter.

AGIO stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

