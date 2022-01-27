BlackRock Inc. Has $249.16 Million Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,467 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.59% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $249,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TPTX stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.56.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

