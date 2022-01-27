BlackRock Inc. Has $251.97 Million Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.95% of Lightspeed POS worth $251,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 88,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1,352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 3.95. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

