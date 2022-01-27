BlackRock Inc. Has $252.55 Million Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,072,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825,593 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.67% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $252,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,397,000 after buying an additional 241,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,870,000 after buying an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,243,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,199,000 after buying an additional 76,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,529,000 after buying an additional 75,195 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.