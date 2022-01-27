BlackRock Inc. Has $258.20 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.16% of Nexstar Media Group worth $258,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $30,647,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $158.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.25. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.52 and a one year high of $171.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.