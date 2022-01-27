BlackRock Inc. Has $261.82 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.16% of Minerals Technologies worth $261,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,981,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

