BlackRock Inc. Has $264.19 Million Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.23% of Strategic Education worth $264,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 17.7% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

