BlackRock Inc. Has $269.46 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Morningstar worth $269,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 43.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 28.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total transaction of $959,112.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,919,805.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,453 shares of company stock worth $61,572,683 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MORN stock opened at $265.72 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.24 and its 200-day moving average is $289.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

