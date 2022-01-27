BlackRock Inc. Has $269.74 Million Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,691,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.68% of Eagle Bancorp worth $269,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

