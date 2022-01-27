BlackRock Inc. Has $270.68 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,484,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.32% of Popular worth $270,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Popular by 18.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

