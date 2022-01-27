BlackRock Inc. Has $274.77 Million Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.89% of Park National worth $274,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Park National by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,106,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Park National by 101,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Park National by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $136.02 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Park National’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.