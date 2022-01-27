BlackRock Inc. Has $275.35 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.31% of Energizer worth $275,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 522,296 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Energizer by 136.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Energizer by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,670,000 after purchasing an additional 224,000 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $37.60 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

