BlackRock Inc. Has $276.95 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,851,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.56% of Genworth Financial worth $276,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

