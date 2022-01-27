BlackRock Inc. Has $278.33 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.70% of KE worth $278,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 342.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 264.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $274,000.

Shares of BEKE opened at $19.14 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

