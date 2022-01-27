BlackRock Inc. Has $279.35 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.61% of M/I Homes worth $279,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 123,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

