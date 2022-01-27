BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.33% of Silgan worth $268,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

