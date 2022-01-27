BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.89% of Lindsay worth $263,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at about $19,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 125.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 389.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNN opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.24. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $122.74 and a 12-month high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

