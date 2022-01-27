BlackRock Inc. Purchases 87,856 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.53% of Prothena worth $268,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 12.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,519 shares of company stock worth $1,620,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

