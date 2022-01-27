BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.26% of Premier worth $250,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

