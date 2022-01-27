BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,090,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.83% of Hamilton Lane worth $262,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of HLNE opened at $82.01 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.11 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The business had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

