BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,426,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 94,713 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.65% of Provident Financial Services worth $268,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $230,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

