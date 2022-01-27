BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,907,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747,219 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.75% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $266,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,031 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 136.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 60,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.69%.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

