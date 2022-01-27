BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,433,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.72% of Washington Federal worth $273,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.