BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,040,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.59% of Great Western Bancorp worth $263,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.