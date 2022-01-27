BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.85% of TTEC worth $257,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in TTEC by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,187,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.69. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

