BlackRock Inc. Sells 128,478 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,478 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.42% of Atkore worth $257,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,055,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Atkore by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atkore by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATKR opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $118.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

In related news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

