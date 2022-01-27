BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,120 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.41% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $273,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $584.92 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.14 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $585.22 and a 200-day moving average of $469.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

