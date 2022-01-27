BlackRock Inc. Sells 165,585 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,438,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165,585 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.54% of Unisys worth $262,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Unisys by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Unisys by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Unisys stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

