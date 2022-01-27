BlackRock Inc. Sells 220,364 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,455,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,364 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.27% of Vector Group worth $260,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,484,000 after buying an additional 831,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after buying an additional 143,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after buying an additional 98,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after buying an additional 83,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

