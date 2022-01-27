BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,653 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,136,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.94% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $275,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 66.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

