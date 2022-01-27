BlackRock Inc. Sells 81,639 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,188,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.48% of EnPro Industries worth $277,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 36.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $106.92 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.67.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.