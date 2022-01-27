BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,753,165 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,782,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,753,165 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Banco Bradesco worth $251,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

BBD opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

