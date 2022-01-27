BlackRock Inc. Sells 9,664 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.95% of AtriCure worth $254,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 274,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 40.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after acquiring an additional 169,957 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $10,241,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 386.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 135,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.21 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,636 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

