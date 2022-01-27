BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,044,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.66% of CareDx worth $256,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in CareDx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CareDx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CareDx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $37.88 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,219 shares of company stock worth $1,491,540 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.