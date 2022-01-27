Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a growth of 2,271.2% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,017. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 68.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 49,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,275,000 after buying an additional 3,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 409.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
