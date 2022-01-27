BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the December 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 20,000 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.