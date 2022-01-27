BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the December 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 20,000 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
