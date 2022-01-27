BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 25,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,093. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $405,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

