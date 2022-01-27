Blank Wallet Price Reaches $0.79 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.31 or 0.06709303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,719.82 or 0.99973069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053611 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

