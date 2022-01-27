Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.36). Blink Charging reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 502.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 97,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at about $849,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLNK traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,136. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $789.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 3.51.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

