BLink Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $32,718.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00041004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005746 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.