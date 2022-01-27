Blockstack Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockstack

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

