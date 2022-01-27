Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Down 17.9% This Week

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $187,848.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

